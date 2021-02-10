Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 30,717 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Inomin Mines Inc. (MINE.V) (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

