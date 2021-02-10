Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.18

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.43. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 22,579 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on INO.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The firm has a market cap of C$305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.39.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

