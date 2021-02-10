Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $23,331.00.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $164.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.