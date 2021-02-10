Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,390.00 ($8,850.00).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karl Siegling purchased 4,750 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$4,146.75 ($2,961.96).

On Friday, February 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 13,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,466.00 ($8,190.00).

On Friday, January 15th, Karl Siegling bought 6,005 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,242.37 ($3,744.55).

On Monday, January 18th, Karl Siegling bought 1,500 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$1,300.50 ($928.93).

On Wednesday, January 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 3,201 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$2,794.47 ($1,996.05).

On Monday, January 11th, Karl Siegling acquired 3,579 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,117.31 ($2,226.65).

On Thursday, January 7th, Karl Siegling acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$4,330.00 ($3,092.86).

On Monday, January 4th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$4,360.00 ($3,114.29).

On Wednesday, December 30th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,003 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$875.62 ($625.44).

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Karl Siegling acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$3,468.00 ($2,477.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.54.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

