Insider Buying: Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1.AX) (ASX:GC1) Insider Acquires 20,570 Shares of Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1.AX) (ASX:GC1) insider John Larsen bought 20,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$15,406.93 ($11,004.95).

John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, John Larsen purchased 2,161 shares of Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,618.59 ($1,156.14).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.62.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

