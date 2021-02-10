Insider Buying: Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) insider Paul Poli bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).

Paul Poli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Poli purchased 60,000 shares of Matsa Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$5,940.00 ($4,242.86).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78.

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, and base metals. It holds interests in the Red October, Fortitude Gold Mine Stage 2, Fortitude North, and Devon projects; and the Paraburdoo, Symons Hills, and Lake Rebecca projects.

