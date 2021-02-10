Insider Buying: Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Insider Purchases 102,450 Shares of Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) insider John Brown acquired 102,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,294 ($16,062.19).
Shares of YGEN opened at GBX 12.49 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Yourgene Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of £89.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.42.
About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L)
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.