Insider Buying: Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Insider Purchases 102,450 Shares of Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) insider John Brown acquired 102,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,294 ($16,062.19).

Shares of YGEN opened at GBX 12.49 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Yourgene Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of £89.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.42.

Get Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) alerts:

About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.