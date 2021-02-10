Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Insider Sells 4,184 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 52,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,967. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $42.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $9,835,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

