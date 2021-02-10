Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 21,550 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 440,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Get Insmed alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insmed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.