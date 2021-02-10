Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $60,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $100,536.45.

BATS:JAMF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,007 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jamf by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Jamf by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

