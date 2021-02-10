Insider Selling: Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Shares of KNOS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,358 ($17.74). 95,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,086. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.56. Kainos Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,158.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

