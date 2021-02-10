Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,296,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,950,784.18.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00.

Shares of TSE LGD traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGD shares. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

