Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Sells 550,215 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15.

NLST remained flat at $$0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.27. Netlist, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

