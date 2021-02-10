Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Chairman Sells 201,982 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78.

RJF stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 760,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,080. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

