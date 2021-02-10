Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sells 1,930 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $68,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Sergio Traversa sold 3,313 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $116,054.39.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $114,959.46.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $21,090.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 45,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,239. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

