Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,239. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

