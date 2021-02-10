Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $52,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.
Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,239. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.