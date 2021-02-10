Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 2,438 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. 9,822,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,606,535. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

