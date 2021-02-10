Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.
- On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,800.00.
Shares of LOV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 399,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.