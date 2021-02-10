Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,800.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 399,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osmium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

