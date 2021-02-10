Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $52,800.00.

LOV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 399,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

