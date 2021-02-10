Insider Selling: Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Insider Sells 49,050 Shares of Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) insider Philip Maudsley sold 49,050 shares of Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £140,283 ($183,280.64).
Shares of STU stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £248.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) Company Profile
