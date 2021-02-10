Insider Selling: Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Insider Sells 49,050 Shares of Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) insider Philip Maudsley sold 49,050 shares of Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £140,283 ($183,280.64).

Shares of STU stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £248.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) Company Profile

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

