Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Sells 4,349 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $120,684.75.

TSBK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,416. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

