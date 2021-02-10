Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,222. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $887.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 261,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 132,731 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

