Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

