InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) CEO Buys $24,998.40 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) CEO Marvin Slosman bought 40,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NSPR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,570,590. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. On average, analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

