Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. 63,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

