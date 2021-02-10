Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.41. 129,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $392.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

