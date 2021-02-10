Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 298,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

LMT traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.74. 16,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,804. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.