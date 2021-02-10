Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,522. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.