Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 216.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. 82,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

