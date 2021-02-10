Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.60. 53,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,118. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

