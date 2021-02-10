Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.00. 7,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $217.24.

