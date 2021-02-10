Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.3% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.37. The stock had a trading volume of 292,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,705. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

