Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Southern by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,599. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.