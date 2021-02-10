INT Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, INT has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.75 or 0.01153102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.92 or 0.05547670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

