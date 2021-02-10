INT Trading Up 20.2% This Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

