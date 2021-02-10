Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.24% from the company’s previous close.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $118.96.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

