Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.11.

IFC stock traded up C$3.52 on Wednesday, reaching C$150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,609. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

