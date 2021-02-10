Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Trading Up 35.5%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was up 35.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 6,682,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,648,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a market cap of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.