Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4,483.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,497,312.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,254,981 shares of company stock valued at $75,981,979. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

