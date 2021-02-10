Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

