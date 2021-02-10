Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.60. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 37,200 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40.

Get Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) alerts:

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.