International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $799.41

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $799.41 and traded as high as $862.00. International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at $849.00, with a volume of 60,181 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £327.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 832.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.54%.

In other news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

