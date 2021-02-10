International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

