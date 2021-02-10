International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. 7,078,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,409. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.