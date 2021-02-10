International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,384 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,640% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

NYSE IGT opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 5,950,701 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after buying an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,776,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 133,912 shares during the last quarter.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

