International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,384 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,640% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.
NYSE IGT opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.34.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
