International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.16

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 10322908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

