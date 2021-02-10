Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 9,274 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 1.6% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 1.03% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,675,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.