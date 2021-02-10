Intrua Financial LLC Sells 4,461 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 981,442 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 281,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,485 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30.

