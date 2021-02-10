Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intuit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $391.55 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.79 and its 200-day moving average is $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

