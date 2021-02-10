Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $398.88

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $398.88 and last traded at $398.69, with a volume of 36165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $391.55.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.